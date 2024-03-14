Delegation Arrived in Montserrat to Begin Official Visit

A delegation consisting of Chief Minister Julie Thomas, HE Governor Nigel Phillips and Chief Secretary Susan O’Bey arrived at Montserrat yesterday afternoon to begin a seven-day official visit to the island. This trip marks the first time that Chief Minister Thomas has made an official visit to another Overseas Territory.

The trip, facilitated by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), aims to strengthen ties between the two Overseas Territories. Whilst there they will meet with the Governor, Premier, members of Parliament and officials. These meetings will help the delegation understand the challenges and opportunities Montserrat is facing, approaches being taken to these and where these have similarities to our own. Similarly, it will allow for colleagues in Montserrat to hear about the approaches being deployed in St Helena, facilitating experience sharing and cross-territorial learning.

The delegation will also be attending a number of events to build social and cultural ties between the two territories. These events will include a flower show and tea party, hosted by the Montserrat National Trust, a visit to the Montserrat Volcano Observatory and the Plymouth Exclusion Zone, and the annual St Patrick’s Day Parade, which celebrates the main national holiday of Montserrat.

The delegation is due to arrive back in St Helena on Saturday 23 March 2024.

