St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Data Protection Public Information Meetings

7 May 2024

St Helena Government (SHG) recently announced that public information meetings to raise awareness of ongoing work towards the introduction of data protection policy/ legislation would take place during May 2024. These meetings will be held in various districts across the island. The first meeting will take place at the Half Tree Hollow Community Centre on Thursday 9 May at 19:30.

Subsequent district information meetings will take place at 19:30 as follows:

VenueDate
Jamestown Community CentreMonday, 13 May 2024
Guinea Grass Community CentreTuesday, 14 May 2024
Harford Community CentreThursday, 16 May 2024
Sandy Bay Community CentreMonday, 27 May 2024
Blue Hill Community CentreTuesday, 28 May 2024
Levelwood Community CentreThursday, 30 May 2024
St Michael’s Church, Rupert’sMonday, 3 June 2024

The following information will be discussed:

  • What is data protection?
  • What does it mean to the individual?
  • How might legislation affect businesses and organisations?

The public are encouraged to attend.

St Helena Government Communications Hub

Telephone: 22470
Email: communications@sainthelena.gov.sh