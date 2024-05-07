Data Protection Public Information Meetings

St Helena Government (SHG) recently announced that public information meetings to raise awareness of ongoing work towards the introduction of data protection policy/ legislation would take place during May 2024. These meetings will be held in various districts across the island. The first meeting will take place at the Half Tree Hollow Community Centre on Thursday 9 May at 19:30.

Subsequent district information meetings will take place at 19:30 as follows:

Venue Date Jamestown Community Centre Monday, 13 May 2024 Guinea Grass Community Centre Tuesday, 14 May 2024 Harford Community Centre Thursday, 16 May 2024 Sandy Bay Community Centre Monday, 27 May 2024 Blue Hill Community Centre Tuesday, 28 May 2024 Levelwood Community Centre Thursday, 30 May 2024 St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s Monday, 3 June 2024

The following information will be discussed:

What is data protection?

What does it mean to the individual?

How might legislation affect businesses and organisations?

The public are encouraged to attend.