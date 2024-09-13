Councillors Attend Overseas Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Events

Councillor Andrew Turner, as part of a delegation, departed St Helena on Saturday 7 September 2024, to attend the 6th UK Overseas Territories Forum on the Oversight of Public Finances and Good Governance, held in Westminster from 10 to 12 September 2024. Further details can be found on the SHG website via

Councillor Turner is scheduled to return to the island on 28 September 2024 and will remain contactable via email through councillor.aturner@gmail.com.

The delegation also comprises Mark Yon and Bramwell Bushuru Lumukwana, Chair and Vice Chair of the St Helena Public Accounts Committee, Vimbai Chikwenhere, Deputy Chief Auditor, and Blessing Gurure, Head of Internal Audit.

Councillor Karl Thrower will also depart St Helena on Saturday 14 September 2024, to undertake a Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Advanced Parliamentary Development Residency Programme. The CPA programme will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 22 to 28 September 2024.

The Advanced Parliamentary Development Residency Course is a five-day programme designed to enable Members to be better performing legislators, representatives and scrutineers. Based on a mentoring and coaching approach, participants will identify practical solutions to the challenges they face and hone their skills at a higher level through simulations, role-play, one-to-one discussions, group activities and exercises.

Councillor Thrower is scheduled to return to the island on 5 October 2024 and will remain contactable via email through karl.thrower@shgcouncil.com.

The Hon Cyril Gunnell, Speaker of the St Helena Legislative Council said:

“It is good to see delegates from St Helena join other Overseas Territories participating at the 6th UKOTP Forum and also, to see Councillors take the opportunity to enhance personal and professional development. I am sure that the outcome from sharing good governance practices and strengthening partnership values, especially in terms of scrutiny will not only enhance their respective roles but bring valuable insights and skills back to our parliamentary activities.”

