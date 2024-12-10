Councillor Robert Midwinter Attends Gender – Based Violence Seminar

Councillor (Cllr) Robert Midwinter departed the island on Saturday 19 October 2024 to attend a Legislative Strengthening Seminar in London. This seminar, organised by the CPA UK, aimed to address Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Modern-Day Slavery (MDS).

This seminar, a follow-up to the one held in Nairobi, Kenya in November 2023, provided Cllr Midwinter with an opportunity to share his experiences as a panellist. Whilst in London, Councillor Midwinter also engaged in meetings related to other matters of interest to St Helena and engaged with representatives of small islands similar to St Helena.

The seminar brought together parliamentarians from 17 Commonwealth countries, aiming to equip participants with the skills and networks to strengthen policies and legislation against GBV, particularly through connections with experts and Civil Society Organisations (CSO). Councillor Midwinter aimed to share experiences, address legislative gaps in topics such as Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and Forced Marriage (FM), and explore future involvement of Non-governmental or Civil Society Organisation (NGO/CSO) in combating GBV.

The seminar provided valuable insights, networking opportunities with peers from across the Commonwealth, and a deep dive into topics like effective evidence gathering, stakeholder collaboration, and influencing techniques. A highlight included a visit to Newham Council to see how their Domestic Abuse Strategy was being implemented on the ground. To enhance future workshops, Councillor Midwinter suggested a more holistic approach, by also inviting relevant public servants such as domestic violence leads.

Councillor Midwinter’s attendance at the Legislative Strengthening Seminar to Address Gender-Based Violence in London was appropriately timed as the seminar aligned fittingly with the global White Ribbon awareness campaign, and the subsequent 16 Days of Activism, which is aimed at highlighting the urgent need to address these issues.

Cllr Robert Midwinter’s Conference Report on the CPA UK Legislative Strengthening Seminar to Address Gender – Based Violence can be accessed on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/Back-to-Office-Report-GBV-and-MDS-Seminar-2024.pdf.

Cllr Midwinter as a panellist.

Cllr Midwinter at the seminar in London.

Delegates attending the conference visit London Borough of Newham.

