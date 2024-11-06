Contingency Arrangements in Progress for BIOT Agreement Between UKG and SHG

Further to recent press statements regarding contingency arrangements on St Helena to support the welfare of any migrant who may arrive in the future in the British Indian Overseas Territories (BIOT), a team of officials from the FCDO and the Home Office will be arriving this Saturday 9 November 2024. The team will be on island for a week and their primary focus will be to work with our Immigration and Customs team to identify training needs and to develop relevant operating procedures, as was agreed in our MOU.

Minister for Safety, Security and Home Affairs, Jeffrey Ellick, commented:

“This visit is very much welcomed and I look forward to the team’s arrival this weekend. I take this opportunity to thank Lord David Hanson, the UK Minister of State for Home Affairs, and his team at the Home Office for their continuing assistance and support in respect of this particular element of the MOU.”

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt