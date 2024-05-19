Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Delegates Arrive at St Helena to Begin 53rd British and Mediterranean Region Conference

Delegates from 10 countries across the British Islands and Mediterranean Region (BIMR) arrived at St Helena this afternoon for their annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) BIMR conference. This is the first time CPA St Helena hosts a CPA conference.

Upon arrival at the airport, delegates were welcomed by President of the CPA St Helena Branch Hon. Cyril Gunnell, Secretary Anita Legg and elected members. They were then taken to their respective accommodation.

Delegates will participate in a full programme of engagements and activities focusing on the theme of the conference ‘Addressing Challenges to Sustainable Development in Times of Global Uncertainty’. A range of topics to be discussed will include digital reforms and artificial intelligence, decentralized finance and climate emergency.

While the unfortunate weather delayed their arrival, we trust the delegates will still be able to enjoy St Helena Day celebrations and island tours at their leisure.

The opening ceremony will take place on Monday 20 May, and the programme will commence with the CPA Annual General Meeting.

