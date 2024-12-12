CLOSURE OF VETTING CERTIFICATE OFFICE

The Royal Saint Helena Police Service would like to advise the public that an expedited service will be offered for any Vetting Certificate applications received between Monday, 16 December and Wednesday, 18 December 2024.

Applications for Vetting Certificates will not be processed between Monday, 23 December 2024 and Thursday, 2 January 2025.

Electronic applications for Vetting Certificates can still be sent via email to: vetting@sainthelena.gov.sh. These applications will be prioritised and processed in date order from Friday, 3 January 2025.

The Royal Saint Helena Police would like to thank the public for their understanding and co-operation during this time.

