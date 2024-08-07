Chief Minister Welcomes New Minister For Overseas Territories

Chief Minister Julie Thomas has extended a warm welcome to the newly appointed Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office with responsibility for the Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty MP.

In a letter sent today, the Chief Minister expressed enthusiasm for Minister Doughty’s appointment, given his prior experience and interest in the region.

The letter emphasised the importance of a strong partnership between St Helena and the UK government, built on shared values of self-governance and mutual respect. Chief Minister Thomas extended an invitation for the Minister to visit St Helena and prioritised support for Overseas Territories reliant on financial assistance.

The full letter can be read on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Letter-Chief-Minister-Minister-Doughty-070824.pdf

