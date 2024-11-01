Changes to Customs and Immigration Processes at St Helena Airport

The Customs and Immigration Sections have recently undertaken a review of their processes with the initial focus placed on the passenger experience at the airport. As a result of this review, changes to the processes will be implemented gradually with the first two happening from Saturday 2 November 2024, concerning landing cards and passenger declarations.

With immediate effect, passengers will not be required to complete a landing card on entry to St Helena and a red (goods to declare) and green (nothing to declare) channel have been implemented within the Customs arrivals area. It is hoped that this decision improves the customer experience whilst maintaining the high levels of security for St Helena. Officers will continue to obtain the requisite security information via desk interviews where necessary. The arrivals area has been redesigned with a focus on instructional posters. This redesign creates a more streamlined and sanitised look. The tourism advertising will still be on display once passengers have passed through the secure area.

These new processes will be reviewed after an initial three-month period and members of the public will be updated with regard to any further developments.

