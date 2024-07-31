Bye-Election August 2024

The deadline for submission of valid nomination forms for candidates in the bye-election was 12:00 today, 31 July 2024.

At 12:05 the Returning Officer, Carol Henry, announced that only one nomination form had been received, the candidate being Mrs Elizabeth Knipe of Bamboo Hedge, Sandy Bay.

As there is only one vacant seat on the Legislative Council and only one nomination received, the candidate was unopposed and a poll will not be required. Therefore, Mrs Elizabeth Knipe has been duly elected to serve as a Member of the Legislative Council for St Helena.

Formal notification of the result, will be issued as an Extraordinary Gazette Notice and published on the St Helena Government website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/news/government-gazettes/.

Photos

#StHelena #Bye-Election2024 #LegislativeCouncil