Barnview Property Proposal

In light of current public interest regarding proposals for Barnview, the St Helena Government wishes to clarify its intentions for this Crown property.

Barnview was transferred to the Crown Estate by the Health and Social Care Portfolio in March 2020, having stood vacant for five years. This followed an assessment in 2015 by the former Child and Adult Social Care Directorate, which found the building unsuitable for care services under current health standards. To meet these standards would have required significant financial investment. Additionally, in the interest of service users, the way in which such services are delivered has changed significantly since Barnview was opened in 1988.

The preference for service users to reside in settings that support independent living has led to a shift in how these services are provided. Care services are therefore now delivered in fit-for-purpose properties at Ebony View and at Piccolo Hill.

With Barnview having stood empty since 2020, the Property Service was approached with a proposal from a private individual to repurpose the property as affordable accommodation. This would be primarily aimed at healthcare key workers. This proposal has received support from both the Economic Development Portfolio and Health and Social Care Portfolio as a solution to two significant challenges: the difficulty in attracting healthcare workers to care for an aging population, and the shortage of available affordable accommodation.

The proposal was submitted to the Estates Strategy Panel under Section 3.2 of the Land and Buildings Disposal Policy 2016 (LBDP2016). It was approved, subject to obtaining the relevant planning and building consents, the payment of a commercial rent, and agreeing on lease terms that ensure proper management and regulation of the accommodation.

In line with the Land Planning and Development Control Ordinance 2013, the property is now going through the normal planning process for obtaining change of use permissions. If successful, lease terms will then be negotiated with the party concerned.

The St Helena Government is committed to ensuring that decisions regarding Crown property are made transparently and in the best interests of the community. The draft Property Disposal and Purchase Policy 2024 is currently under review following public consultation. This will replace the LBDP 2016, and introduces a more transparent and efficient process for managing Crown Estate assets. This will include an annual assessment of operational buildings and provide a clearer framework for declaring assets surplus for disposal.

