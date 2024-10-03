   Apply for a Chevening Scholarship

Applications are now open for the 2025 Chevening scholarships intake and will close on 5th November 2024.

Chevening offers a period of one year’s study in the UK for a Master’s degree.

The programme is fully funded by the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and is aimed at those with leadership qualities and those wishing to have an influential role and make a positive change within their community/country. Candidates are able to study any course of their choice at any UK university but must demonstrate how their course choice fits in with their career aspirations and goals.

Chevening offers individuals a chance to grow both academically, personally and professionally. It exposes individuals to the UK’s historical and cultural aspects through a vast programme of networking events. Individuals are able to build relationships and make valuable connections with fellow scholars, the FCDO and other UK institutions and organisations, developing skills and knowledge useful for their future career.

To be eligible for a Chevening Scholarship you must:

Be a citizen of a Chevening eligible country

Have completed an undergraduate degree that will allow entry into postgraduate study at a UK university.

Have at least two year’s work experience.

Must not have previously studied in the UK with funding from a UK Government funded scholarship

Must return to your home country at the end of your study for a minimum period of two years.

For further information on the programme and how to apply, please visit www.chevening.org or contact