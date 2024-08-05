Applications for the UK Government’s Chevening Scholarships Open 6 August 2024

Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK next year, are open from 6 August to 5 November 2024. Prospective candidates can submit their applications via chevening.org/apply.



Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from diverse backgrounds who can demonstrate the commitment and skills needed to become future leaders. Applicants must have a realistic and achievable idea to create positive change in their home country and be able to demonstrate how a UK master’s degree will fit with their career prospects.

The scholarship allows candidates to pursue any eligible master’s degree at over 150 UK universities and have access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional and cultural experiences. It offers full financial support which covers return travel to the UK, tuition and UK living expenses for one year.

Since the programme started in 1983, over 57,000 professionals have advanced their careers through Chevening. For the next intake, there are approximately 1500 awards are available globally, demonstrating the UK’s commitment to developing the leaders of tomorrow.

If you are passionate about driving change locally and if you want to be the best at what you do and you have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening Scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you.

More information

For detailed information on eligibility criteria and scholarship specifics, visit chevening.org. or contact Chevening Officer, Kerry Lane at the Governor’s Office on 22308, email Kerry.Lane@fcdo.gov.uk