Weather Warning

St Helena is expected to experience heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow, Friday 31 May 2024.

Heavy rain showers are expected to move through St Helena during the morning and early afternoon on Friday. This heavy rain may cause flash flooding and cliffside erosion.

The heaviest rain is forecast to clear by early afternoon, with scattered showers potentially lingering.

Winds will also increase significantly throughout the day with frequent gusts of up to 30 mph (25 knots) expected around coastal areas, hillsides, and high ground. Isolated gusts as high as 45 mph (30 knots) are possible in very exposed locations. The strong winds are expected to persist throughout Friday night, gradually subsiding on Saturday morning.

The public are advised to use caution if out walking or hiking. Secure any loose objects outside that could blow away in strong winds, such as wheelie bins and outdoor furniture. Boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely fixed to their moorings. Motorists are also advised to look out for loose debris on roads and to avoid unnecessary travel.

Ladder Hill and Side Path Roads may be closed during Friday, due to the weather conditions. Listen to local radio stations or public announcements for updates.

SHG will place sandbags in flood-prone areas but cannot provide sandbags to the public on this occasion.

For general enquiries, including road closures, please call the Control Room at the Police Station on tel: 22626. In case of an emergency, please call 999.

SHG

30 May 2024