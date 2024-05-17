Weather Warning

Strong winds are forecast across the island today, Friday 17 May 2024, and tomorrow, Saturday 18 May 2024, with a risk of these bringing some disruption. Winds will be strongest today but will ease considerably by tomorrow.

There is a risk of gusts up to 35 knots on high ground today and tomorrow, especially on exposed south and eastern slopes.

Extra care should be taken if out walking or hiking, and it would be advisable to secure any loose items which may blow away, such as wheelie bins. Boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely fixed to their moorings. Motorists are also advised to look out for loose debris on roads.

