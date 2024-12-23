UK Financial Aid Mission Delegation to Visit in January 2025

Three representatives from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) will arrive in St Helena on Saturday 4 January 2025 to participate in the Financial Aid Mission (FAM) discussions for the 2025-26 financial year. Expected on island are Adam Pile, the Deputy Director of FCDO’s Overseas Territories and Polar Directorate; Hugh Thomas, Economic Advisor, and Ben Stern, Head of St Helena and Tristan da Cunha Team. Whilst on-island they will be supported by the Governor’s Office team, Ministers and SHG officials.

The FAM takes place annually and provides an opportunity to discuss in person the delivery and effectiveness of the FCDO’s Financial Aid programme in St Helena, and to continue to develop the partnership approach between SHG and His Majesty’s Government (HMG). Whilst on island the team will meet with a wide range of stakeholders, including Ministers, Elected Members, government officials, members of the private sector and wider stakeholders.

Financial Aid is integrated into SHG’s budget to support essential public services, with up to £34.06 million recurrent support being provided to St Helena in the 2024-25 financial year, in addition to the capital funding for ongoing programmes (including the £30m Economic Development Investment Programme) and funding to Maritime, the Cloud Forest and Blue Belt initiatives.

The delegation has a full schedule of events planned and, alongside the Governor and Ministers, will be hosting a press conference with local media on Friday 10 January between 15:00 and 15:30.