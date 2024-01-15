The Duke Of Edinburgh To Visit St Helena

The St Helena Government is honoured to announce that His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh will make an official visit to St Helena between 23 and 26 January 2024.

During the visit to St Helena, The Duke of Edinburgh will undertake a series of engagements to celebrate the culture, people, and biodiversity of St Helena. This will include meeting with young people, a range of civil society organisations and business representatives.

The Duke will meet community leaders, and hear about wildlife conservation efforts, including a visit to 192-year-old Jonathan the tortoise.

To mark this special occasion, a public holiday is being considered for Wednesday 24 January, pending a decision by the Executive Council.

We look forward to welcoming His Royal Highness at the end of this month.

Announcing the visit, the Governor Nigel Phillips said:

“We are honoured to welcome His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh to St Helena on a four-day visit. This promises to be a special occasion, with a public holiday allowing the entire community to join this opportunity to celebrate all that is great about the culture and environment of this remarkable island.”

Notes to Editor

This will be the first royal visit to St Helena since Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal visited in November 2002. The Duke of Edinburgh is His Majesty The King’s brother and the youngest child of late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.