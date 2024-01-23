The Duke Of Edinburgh Begins Four-Day Official Visit To St Helena

His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh arrived at St Helena earlier today to begin his four-day visit to the island. This is the first time The Duke is visiting St Helena, and the first visit by a member of the Royal Family since the Princess Royal visited in 2002.

St Helena is the UK’s second oldest Overseas Territory, and has been visited by several members of the Royal Family before. Previous visits have included The Duke’s mother Queen Elizabeth II and grandfather King George VI in 1947, and his father Prince Phillip in 1957.

HRH will be undertaking a range of engagements whilst in St Helena. These will be celebrating all that makes St Helena so unique, focusing on our culture, our people and our environment.

As well as a public event on the Grand Parade later this week, The Duke will also be officially opening the airport and engaging with a cross-section of the St Helenian community through a number of other events.

As well as meeting a wide variety of St Helenians, The Duke is also scheduled to meet the island’s oldest resident, 192-year-old Jonatan the tortoise.

