Testing of Public Warning Systems – Tuesday 05 March

Last year three public warning systems were installed on St Helena, located in Rupert’s and Jamestown.

During initial testing of the system in July 2023, a fault was identified with the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) boards which affected the system at both locations. The boards were sent to the manufacturer for repair and arrived back to St Helena in January 2024.

The service provider then conducted successful bench testing on the boards before reinstalling them. Whilst bench testing was successful, the system now needs to undergo live testing to ensure that the issue has been addressed.

Testing will therefore take place on Tuesday 05 March between 12:00 and 12:30. This will be at all three system sites in Rupert’s Valley and Jamestown.

As previously, the testing tone for the system is the RMS St Helena dinner bell.

As this is a test, you do not need to react to the warning system.

If the test is successful and indicates that the system is now operating as it should, the system will be put back into use. This will mean that regular monthly testing occurs on the first Tuesday of each month between 12:00 and 12:30, as before. A public awareness campaign will also take place, explaining in more detail how the system works, what tones you are likely to hear and what you should do in each scenario when you do hear those tones.

SHG

1 March 2024