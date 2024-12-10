St Helena Government

SHG Services Opening and Closing Times: Festive Period 2024/25         

10 December 2024

All SHG Portfolios/services will be closed on 25 and 26 December 2024 and 1 January 2025. Details of opening hours between 24 and 31 December 2024 are shown below.  Normal business will resume on 2 January 2025 unless otherwise stated.

SHG DirectorateServiceDetails
Central Support ServiceCastle ReceptionOpen from 08:30-12:00 on 24, 27, 30 and 31 December.
The Archives Judicial ServicesBoth services will close from 12:30 on 23 December.
TreasuryPost and Customer Services CentreOpen from 08:45 – 12:00 on 24, 27, 30 and 31 December.
Social Security OfficeNormal working hours up to 23 December. Open from 08:30 – 12:00 24 December. Closed on 27, 30 and 31 December.
Income Tax OfficeClosed from 16:00 on 23 December.
Economic DevelopmentLand Registry OfficeClosed from 16:00 on 23 December.
Housing SectionWill be closed from 12:00 on 24 December. On call services will be provided for emergency repairs only that are the Landlord’s responsibility (as specified in Government Landlord Responsibilities). Contact Details: Plumber 62235    Electrician 62236
Civil AviationClosed from 16:00 on 20 December. Officer on call can be contacted on mobile number 51461/ 51936 in the event of an emergency.
Tourist OfficeOpen from 08:30 – 12:00 on 20, 21, 23, 24, 27, 30 and 31 December.
Education, Skills and EmploymentSt Helena Research Institute, Careers Access St HelenaClosed from 16:00 on Friday 20 December.
AdministrationClosed from 16:00 on 20 December. Enquiries can be made to Angela Benjamin on 24544 or 62331.
Public LibraryClosed from Saturday, 21 December at 13:00.
All SchoolsAll schools will be closed for the Christmas holidays from Monday 16 December and will re-open on Tuesday 14 January 2025 which is the first teaching day.
Environment, Natural Resources and PlanningPlanning Office, Essex House & Scotland OfficesClosed from 16:00 on Monday, 23 December.
Veterinary ServiceVeterinary Emergency calls – 26162.
Forestry ServiceForestry calls Emergency Calls 65394 or 24202.
Waste ManagementDomestic & Commercial Waste Collection and Disposal: All domestic and commercial waste collection and disposal services throughout December to 2January 2025 will remain unchanged. Issues: please contact Shane Williams – Waste Management Services Supervisor – Mobile 66380 (AM only).
Marine CentreClosed from 16:00 on Friday 20 December and re-opens on Monday, 6 January 2025.
Marine EnforcementClosed from 13:00 on 24 December but will open on 28 December. Enquiries outside of opening hours call 64642.
Health and Social CareAdministration and Environmental Health ServicesClosed from 16:00 on Monday 23 December. Staff on call contactable via the Hospital Switchboard 22500.
Mental Health, Physiotherapy & Occupational Therapy ServicesOpen on 24 December from 08:30- 12:00. Closed on 27 and 30 December.   Open on 31 December from 08:30 – 12:00.
Dental ClinicOpen from 08:30-16:00 24 December. Note: Persons experiencing dental pain during the period 25 December 2024 to 1 January 2025, should attend the Emergency Department at the General Hospital, where they will be triaged using the traffic light system.
Pharmacy & Lab ServicesNormal working hours
Doctor’s clinicsJamestown Outpatient Clinic – 24, 27, 30 and 31 December – Normal working hours for pre-booked appointments.   Half Tree Hollow Clinic – 27 and 30 December – Normal working hours.
Community Nursing ServiceJamestown Outpatient Clinic – 24, 27, 30 and 31 December – Normal working hours.   Half Tree Hollow Clinic – 27 and 30 December – Normal working hours.   Essential Community Nursing services, including Home Visits & Palliative Care will be conducted as required.
Probation, Children and Adults Social Care Services24, 27, 30 and 31 December 2024 – Normal working hours.
Safety, Security and Home AffairsPort ControlWill be open from 08:30 to 12:00 on 24, 27 and 31 December and from 08:30-16:00 on 30 December. Emergencies Only: Contact outside normal working hours. On-call phone 61827, Emergencies: 999 or VHF 16.
Sea RescueOpen on 27, 30 and 31 December from 08:00-12:00. For an Emergency response please contact the JESCC on 999 or St Helena Radio on VHF channel 16.
Emergency PlanningFor an Emergency response please contact the JESCC on 22626.
Immigration OfficePlease contact the on call Immigration Officer on mobile No 51442 should you have an immigration query outside of the opening hours.
CustomsClosed from 24 December.  An officer will be on call during this time.
HM PrisonHM Prison remains operational during the festive period. However, there will be no social visits on 25 & 26 December and 1 January 2025.
Royal St Helena Police and Fire and Rescue ServicesFor any emergencies call telephone number 999, for non-emergencies call 22626. Fire & Rescue Service offices closed on 27, 30 & 31 December.

