SHG Services Opening and Closing Times: Festive Period 2024/25         

SHG Directorate Service Details

Central Support Service Castle Reception Open from 08:30-12:00 on 24, 27, 30 and 31 December.

The Archives Judicial Services Both services will close from 12:30 on 23 December.

Treasury Post and Customer Services Centre Open from 08:45 – 12:00 on 24, 27, 30 and 31 December.

Social Security Office Normal working hours up to 23 December. Open from 08:30 – 12:00 24 December. Closed on 27, 30 and 31 December.

Income Tax Office Closed from 16:00 on 23 December.

Economic Development Land Registry Office Closed from 16:00 on 23 December.

Housing Section Will be closed from 12:00 on 24 December. On call services will be provided for emergency repairs only that are the Landlord’s responsibility (as specified in Government Landlord Responsibilities). Contact Details: Plumber 62235 Electrician 62236

Civil Aviation Closed from 16:00 on 20 December. Officer on call can be contacted on mobile number 51461/ 51936 in the event of an emergency.

Tourist Office Open from 08:30 – 12:00 on 20, 21, 23, 24, 27, 30 and 31 December.

Education, Skills and Employment St Helena Research Institute, Careers Access St Helena Closed from 16:00 on Friday 20 December.

Administration Closed from 16:00 on 20 December. Enquiries can be made to Angela Benjamin on 24544 or 62331.

Public Library Closed from Saturday, 21 December at 13:00.

All Schools All schools will be closed for the Christmas holidays from Monday 16 December and will re-open on Tuesday 14 January 2025 which is the first teaching day.

Environment, Natural Resources and Planning Planning Office, Essex House & Scotland Offices Closed from 16:00 on Monday, 23 December.

Veterinary Service Veterinary Emergency calls – 26162.

Forestry Service Forestry calls Emergency Calls 65394 or 24202.

Waste Management Domestic & Commercial Waste Collection and Disposal: All domestic and commercial waste collection and disposal services throughout December to 2January 2025 will remain unchanged. Issues: please contact Shane Williams – Waste Management Services Supervisor – Mobile 66380 (AM only).

Marine Centre Closed from 16:00 on Friday 20 December and re-opens on Monday, 6 January 2025.

Marine Enforcement Closed from 13:00 on 24 December but will open on 28 December. Enquiries outside of opening hours call 64642.

Health and Social Care Administration and Environmental Health Services Closed from 16:00 on Monday 23 December. Staff on call contactable via the Hospital Switchboard 22500.

Mental Health, Physiotherapy & Occupational Therapy Services Open on 24 December from 08:30- 12:00. Closed on 27 and 30 December. Open on 31 December from 08:30 – 12:00.

Dental Clinic Open from 08:30-16:00 24 December. Note : Persons experiencing dental pain during the period 25 December 2024 to 1 January 2025, should attend the Emergency Department at the General Hospital, where they will be triaged using the traffic light system.

Pharmacy & Lab Services Normal working hours

Doctor’s clinics Jamestown Outpatient Clinic – 24, 27, 30 and 31 December – Normal working hours for pre-booked appointments. Half Tree Hollow Clinic – 27 and 30 December – Normal working hours.

Community Nursing Service Jamestown Outpatient Clinic – 24, 27, 30 and 31 December – Normal working hours. Half Tree Hollow Clinic – 27 and 30 December – Normal working hours. Essential Community Nursing services, including Home Visits & Palliative Care will be conducted as required.

Probation, Children and Adults Social Care Services 24, 27, 30 and 31 December 2024 – Normal working hours.

Safety, Security and Home Affairs Port Control Will be open from 08:30 to 12:00 on 24, 27 and 31 December and from 08:30-16:00 on 30 December. Emergencies Only: Contact outside normal working hours. On-call phone 61827, Emergencies: 999 or VHF 16.

Sea Rescue Open on 27, 30 and 31 December from 08:00-12:00. For an Emergency response please contact the JESCC on 999 or St Helena Radio on VHF channel 16.

Emergency Planning For an Emergency response please contact the JESCC on 22626.

Immigration Office Please contact the on call Immigration Officer on mobile No 51442 should you have an immigration query outside of the opening hours.

Customs Closed from 24 December. An officer will be on call during this time.

HM Prison HM Prison remains operational during the festive period. However, there will be no social visits on 25 & 26 December and 1 January 2025.