SHG Services Opening and Closing Times: Festive Period 2024/25         

10 December 2024
All SHG Portfolios/services will be closed on 25 and 26 December 2024 and 1 January 2025. Details of opening hours between 24 and 31 December 2024 are shown below. Normal business will resume on 2 January 2025 unless otherwise stated.
|SHG Directorate
|Service
|Details
|Central Support Service
|Castle Reception
|Open from 08:30-12:00 on 24, 27, 30 and 31 December.
|The Archives Judicial Services
|Both services will close from 12:30 on 23 December.
|Treasury
|Post and Customer Services Centre
|Open from 08:45 – 12:00 on 24, 27, 30 and 31 December.
|Social Security Office
|Normal working hours up to 23 December. Open from 08:30 – 12:00 24 December. Closed on 27, 30 and 31 December.
|Income Tax Office
|Closed from 16:00 on 23 December.
|Economic Development
|Land Registry Office
|Closed from 16:00 on 23 December.
|Housing Section
|Will be closed from 12:00 on 24 December. On call services will be provided for emergency repairs only that are the Landlord’s responsibility (as specified in Government Landlord Responsibilities). Contact Details: Plumber 62235 Electrician 62236
|Civil Aviation
|Closed from 16:00 on 20 December. Officer on call can be contacted on mobile number 51461/ 51936 in the event of an emergency.
|Tourist Office
|Open from 08:30 – 12:00 on 20, 21, 23, 24, 27, 30 and 31 December.
|Education, Skills and Employment
|St Helena Research Institute, Careers Access St Helena
|Closed from 16:00 on Friday 20 December.
|Administration
|Closed from 16:00 on 20 December. Enquiries can be made to Angela Benjamin on 24544 or 62331.
|Public Library
|Closed from Saturday, 21 December at 13:00.
|All Schools
|All schools will be closed for the Christmas holidays from Monday 16 December and will re-open on Tuesday 14 January 2025 which is the first teaching day.
|Environment, Natural Resources and Planning
|Planning Office, Essex House & Scotland Offices
|Closed from 16:00 on Monday, 23 December.
|Veterinary Service
|Veterinary Emergency calls – 26162.
|Forestry Service
|Forestry calls Emergency Calls 65394 or 24202.
|Waste Management
|Domestic & Commercial Waste Collection and Disposal: All domestic and commercial waste collection and disposal services throughout December to 2January 2025 will remain unchanged. Issues: please contact Shane Williams – Waste Management Services Supervisor – Mobile 66380 (AM only).
|Marine Centre
|Closed from 16:00 on Friday 20 December and re-opens on Monday, 6 January 2025.
|Marine Enforcement
|Closed from 13:00 on 24 December but will open on 28 December. Enquiries outside of opening hours call 64642.
|Health and Social Care
|Administration and Environmental Health Services
|Closed from 16:00 on Monday 23 December. Staff on call contactable via the Hospital Switchboard 22500.
|Mental Health, Physiotherapy & Occupational Therapy Services
|Open on 24 December from 08:30- 12:00. Closed on 27 and 30 December. Open on 31 December from 08:30 – 12:00.
|Dental Clinic
|Open from 08:30-16:00 24 December. Note: Persons experiencing dental pain during the period 25 December 2024 to 1 January 2025, should attend the Emergency Department at the General Hospital, where they will be triaged using the traffic light system.
|Pharmacy & Lab Services
|Normal working hours
|Doctor’s clinics
|Jamestown Outpatient Clinic – 24, 27, 30 and 31 December – Normal working hours for pre-booked appointments. Half Tree Hollow Clinic – 27 and 30 December – Normal working hours.
|Community Nursing Service
|Jamestown Outpatient Clinic – 24, 27, 30 and 31 December – Normal working hours. Half Tree Hollow Clinic – 27 and 30 December – Normal working hours. Essential Community Nursing services, including Home Visits & Palliative Care will be conducted as required.
|Probation, Children and Adults Social Care Services
|24, 27, 30 and 31 December 2024 – Normal working hours.
|Safety, Security and Home Affairs
|Port Control
|Will be open from 08:30 to 12:00 on 24, 27 and 31 December and from 08:30-16:00 on 30 December. Emergencies Only: Contact outside normal working hours. On-call phone 61827, Emergencies: 999 or VHF 16.
|Sea Rescue
|Open on 27, 30 and 31 December from 08:00-12:00. For an Emergency response please contact the JESCC on 999 or St Helena Radio on VHF channel 16.
|Emergency Planning
|For an Emergency response please contact the JESCC on 22626.
|Immigration Office
|Please contact the on call Immigration Officer on mobile No 51442 should you have an immigration query outside of the opening hours.
|Customs
|Closed from 24 December. An officer will be on call during this time.
|HM Prison
|HM Prison remains operational during the festive period. However, there will be no social visits on 25 & 26 December and 1 January 2025.
|Royal St Helena Police and Fire and Rescue Services
|For any emergencies call telephone number 999, for non-emergencies call 22626. Fire & Rescue Service offices closed on 27, 30 & 31 December.