The Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public on Tuesday 27 February and Wednesday 28 February 2024. This is due to the arrival of two cruise ships, the MSC Poesia and MV Azamara Pusuit.

Access will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Port Control thanks the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

26February 2024