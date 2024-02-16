Restricted access to Jamestown Wharf and Lower Rupert’s

The Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public on Monday 19 February, Tuesday 20 February, and Wednesday 21 February 2024. This closure is due to the arrival of the Maria Da Paz and subsequent cargo operations.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

The public are also advised that the whole of Lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed on Monday 19 February, Tuesday 20 February, and Wednesday 21 February 2024, due to the arrival of the Maria Da Paz, and will remain closed until the vessel has departed.

Port Control thanks the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

16 February 2024