Restricted access to Jamestown Wharf

The cruise ship MV Seabourn Venture is scheduled to visit St Helena from approximately 14:30 on Sunday 10 March 2024 to 21:00 on Monday 11 March 2024.

Jamestown Wharf will therefore be closed to all members of the public from 12:00 on Sunday 10 March 2024 and will remain closed until the vessels departure.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

The public are also advised whilst MV Seabourn Venture is in port, a 200m exclusion zone must be adhered to by all marine traffic.

8 March 2024