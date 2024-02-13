Restricted Access To Jamestown Wharf

The Jamestown Wharf will be closed to the public on Wednesday 14 February 2024 between 08:00 and 16:00. This closure is to enable Port Control to relocate all empty containers in preparation for the upcoming call of the MV Maria Da Paz.

Boat owners are asked not to leave any vehicles unattended on the wharf as this may prevent the operation of the stacker.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

SHG

13February 2024