Renovation Works at the Post Office

The public are advised that renovation works are currently being carried out on the ground floor of the Post Office building in Jamestown.

Whilst renovation works are being carried out, public notices, such as marriage certificates, that would normally be displayed on the Post Office notice board will now be displayed at Essex House notice board.

Additionally, access to the Social Security, Income Tax, Statistics, and Procurement Offices will be via the Post and Customer Services Cash Office.

We expect these works to be completed within three weeks, at which point the official notice board will revert back to the Post Office building and normal access arrangements for government offices will resume. We will notify the public when this takes place.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused and the public are thanked for their cooperation and understanding.

SHG

05 March 2024