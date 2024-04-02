Renovation works at the Post Office completed

We are pleased to advise that renovation works at the Post Office building in Jamestown are now complete.

The public notice outside the Post Office is once again in use. Public notices, such as marriage certificates, were temporarily displayed at the Essex House notice board while renovation works were carried out.

Additionally, access to the Social Security, Income Tax, Statistics, and Procurement Offices has reverted back to the main Post Office entrance.

The public are thanked for their cooperation and understanding whilst the renovation works were taking place.

SHG

2 April 2024