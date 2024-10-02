St Helena Legislative Council Welcomes Senior Clerk from House of Commons

The St Helena Legislative Council, in collaboration with the House of Commons Speaker’s Office, is pleased to announce the visit of Liam Laurence Smyth CB, a distinguished Senior Clerk from the House of Commons. Mr Smyth will be providing invaluable technical advice to the Legislative Council during his stay on the island.

Representing the Rt. Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, Mr Smyth is a highly experienced parliamentary official with over four decades of service. He has held various key roles within the Clerk’s Department, including Clerk of Legislation from 2014 to 2024. His extensive knowledge and expertise will be instrumental in supporting the Legislative Council’s ongoing development and operations.

Mr Smyth is scheduled to arrive in St Helena on Saturday 05 October 2024, and will depart on Sunday 13 October 2024. During his visit, he will engage with members of the Legislative Council, SHG, and relevant stakeholders to discuss a range of parliamentary matters and explore opportunities for collaboration.

The Hon Cyril Gunnell, Speaker of the Legislative Council said:

“Liam’s visit is the latest support to establish a Parliamentary Services Commission to ensure the LegCo is financially and administratively independent of the executive, to regulate its own finances; and to ensure its efficient and effective operation. The Legislative Council appreciates the support and partnership of the House of Commons Speaker’s Office.”

