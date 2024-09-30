Closure of Lobster Fishing Season 2024

In accordance with Fisheries Control Notice, Extraordinary Gazette No. 221 of September 2022 issued under section 19(1) (a) and (b) of the Fisheries Ordinance, 2021, the Marine Enforcement Section would like to remind all fishers of the upcoming closed season for Lobster Fishing.

The landing or retention of the following species within the fisheries limits is prohibited during the period commencing Tuesday 01 October 2024 and ending Friday 31 December 2024:

Brown Spiny Lobster (Panulirus Echinatus)

Stump Lobster (Scyllarides Obtusus)

Any Brown Spiny Lobster (Panulirus Echinatus) or Stump Lobster (Scyllarides Obtusus) caught as bycatch during this period must be returned immediately to the sea and any bycatch so returned will not be considered to have been caught in breach of this notice.

A person who contravenes a fishing control notice commits an offence under section 72(2) of the Fisheries Ordinance, 2021 and is liable on summary conviction to a maximum fine of £25,000.

For further information please contact Kelly Jonas, Marine Enforcement Officer, by telephone on 25947, or via email through kelly.jonas@sainthelena.go.sh.