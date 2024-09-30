‘Stoptober’ St Helena 2024

Stoptober, the annual campaign to help people quit smoking, is back. This year, the campaign is urging smokers in St Helena to join millions of others worldwide who have successfully quit smoking. Because smoking is a major public health concern, causing 7 million deaths annually, quitting smoking is one of the most effective ways to improve your health and reduce the risk of serious illnesses.

Stoptober encourages smokers to commit to quitting for the month of October. By quitting for 28 days, participants are five times more likely to quit for good. The benefits of quitting smoking are numerous, including improved physical health, better breathing, and increased financial savings.

Stoptober offers a variety of free resources to support smokers on their quitting journey, including:

Behaviour change support

Information about the quitting process

To access these free resources contact SmokeFree St Helena by telephone on 25863 or via email through smokefree@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Minister Martin Henry commented:

“Let’s be honest; stopping smoking is tough, especially if it’s now a part of your daily routine, your way of stress relief, and forms part of your social circles – I know this personally. We understand this and that’s why we have a service and team dedicated to supporting you. The first step on your journey is to make that call.”

