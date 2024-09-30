New Stamp Issue-‘The Blue Belt Programme’

The Post and Customer Services Centre is pleased to announce the release of a new stamp issue entitled “The Blue Belt Programme”, released today, Monday 30 September 2024.

The issue features images of sea creatures found in St Helena waters during the 2019-2020 marine survey, and consists of:

Four valued stamps (50p, 60p, £1.60 and £1.85)

Souvenir sheet (£5.00)

First Day Cover with stamps (£6.00)

The stamps and souvenir sheet will be available for purchase from today. First Day Covers will be released at a later date.

All new St Helena Stamp issues can be found on the St Helena Government website at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/coins-and-stamps/.

Local customers can purchase merchandise from the Post and Customer Services Centre in Jamestown. Overseas customers can contact the UK agent via e-mail through GShaw@cascophilatelic.com to place an order.

