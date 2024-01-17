Property available for residential development

St Helena Government is pleased to offer 11 fully serviced sites for residential development. These plots are part of a phased development offering affordable housing options and providing future development opportunities.

Located at Bottom Woods, Longwood, the sites are surrounded by the dramatic landscapes of Flagstaff and the Barn, with views of Prosperous Bay and the South Atlantic Ocean. The area is well connected with access to local conveniences, services and public transport links.

For more information, you can view the brochure on the Public Information, Reports and Policies page of the SHG website via www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/CDA-Bottom-Woods-Brochure-December-2023.pdf. Alternatively you can contact the Crown Estates Officer, Gina Henry, by telephone on 22270 or by email through gina.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

17 January 2023