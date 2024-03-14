Prince Andrew Schools holds annual Certificate and Awards Ceremony

On Wednesday 13 March 2024, students, parents and invited guests gathered at Prince Andrew School (PAS) Hall to celebrate the annual Certificate and Awards Ceremony.

The ceremony, to award students their certificates for exams that were taken in May and June 2023, began with a welcome speech by Acting Governor Stephen Thwaites.

In an address to the students, the Acting Governor said:

“This awards ceremony is a celebration of your achievements, so I want to begin by congratulating all of those collecting certificates or awards on your successes. You should be proud of what you have accomplished. These achievements take a lot of hard work, and you have had a disrupted education due to Covid. Successes in easy times should be celebrated, but when you persevere through tough times those successes are magnified and you should all be very proud.”

The first round of presentations were to award former year 9, 11, 12 and 13 students their certificates in the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE), Vocationally Recognised Qualifications (VRQ), International Computer Driving License (IDCL), AS-Levels and A-Levels.

Shortly after, presentations were made for individual awards which recognised achievements in a range of areas:

Award Awardee Jean Beadon Art Award Sadie Herne Governor’s Award for Excellence at Key Stage 3 Dionne Muranganwa and Asa Bushuru PTA Student of the Year Award Maria Dachraoui and Brooke Yon SURE Sponsorship Awards Maria Dachraoui and Kalem Henry Jeanette Williams Maths Awards Maria Dachraoui and Jaede Benjamin English Language Awards Maria Dachraoui and Amy Thomas Eliza Mary Lloyd Trust Agriculture Award Joey Harris-Henry Bishop Houghton Award Mitchell Crowie Joy George Award Kyle Benjamin and Anna-Lucia Roberts

Certificates were also presented to Joshua Midwinter, Taye Peters and Stefan O’dean who completed their Skills for Justice Level 2 Award with St Helena Airport.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks from Student President, Erik Robbertse and Vice Student President, Maria Dachraoui, with closing remarks delivered by Assistant Director of Schools, Kerry Lawrence.

Acting Head Teacher for PAS, Isabel Andrews, concluded:

“We would like to congratulate all of our awardees on their achievements. They have had to be committed to their studies both in school and spend time at home working hard as well. A big thank you to everyone who supported the students in any way to reach their goals – teachers, mentors and also parents and family members – your input is invaluable! We trust that you will use these achievements to help you make positive next steps in your journey.”

SHG

14 March 2024