St Helena Government

Ministers Question Time – Tuesday 30 January 2024

25 January 2024

The ninth meeting of Ministers Question Time will take place on Tuesday 30 January 2024 at 10:00 in the Council Chamber. This meeting is open to the public and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1.

The topic for this meeting is ‘creating an enabling environment for economic development’.

A copy of the Order Paper will be published on the SHG Website on Tuesday morning, and can be accessed via www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

