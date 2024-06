St Helena Government is hosting a sale of beautiful locally-made Iroko wood furniture at Barn View. Items for sale will include wardrobes, coffee tables, bedside cabinets and bookshelves. The sale runs on Monday 10 June and Tuesday 11 June 2024.

Viewing and sale of furniture can be conducted from 10:00 to 14:00.

For further information please contact Melissa Fowler, Chief Housing Officer, on Melissa.fowler@sainthelena.gov.sh or alternatively call 22270.

SHG

4 June 2024