International Civil Aviation Day 2024

St Helena joins the global aviation community in celebrating International Civil Aviation Day. This day highlights the critical role of international civil aviation connecting the world and driving social and economic development, especially in a geographically challenged territory such as St Helena.

To mark this special occasion on St Helena, travellers are reminded of the promotional return fares currently running until March 2025.

St Helena Government’s (SHG) Civil Aviation and Tourism Office continue to work closely with St Helena’s Air Service Provider, Airlink, and international communications and marketing firms on promoting the route and the island as a destination. A flight fare promotion is currently running through to end March 2025, for return flights starting at £640 / ZAR14, 820.00. This flight promotion is intended to stimulate more demand on flights also benefitting the island economy.

Today, 07 December, we honour the incredible achievements and advancements in aviation that have connected our world like never before. From the pioneering flights of the early 20th century to today’s cutting-edge technology, aviation has transformed how we travel, trade, and communicate. This day is a tribute to the visionaries, engineers, pilots, and all the dedicated professionals who ensure the safety and efficiency of air travel globally and to St Helena.

Let’s celebrate the spirit of innovation and the boundless possibilities that aviation brings to our global community.

