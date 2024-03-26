St Helena Government

HM Customs Closure

26 March 2024

HM Customs will be closed from 12:00 on Wednesday 27March 2024.

Normal opening hours will resume on Thursday 28 March 2024 between 09:00 and 15:00.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. 

SHG
26 March 2024

St Helena Government Communications Hub

Telephone: 22470
Email: kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh