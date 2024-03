The road from the General Hospital to New Bridge in Jamestown will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians from 09:00 to 15:00 on Wednesday 20 March 2024. This closure is to allow contractors to use a crane to remove and install a generator set for the hospital.

During this closure, a diversion route will be in effect, via Side Path Road. Appropriate signage will be in place.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

SHG

18 March 2024