Further Unsettled Sea Conditions Expected

St Helena is expected to experience a continued north westerly swell from Monday 15 January 2024 through to Friday 19 January 2024. This is likely to cause some unsettled sea conditions in James Bay and Rupert’s Bay.

The public are asked to take caution when accessing the sea front area in Jamestown. To avoid damage to vehicles, drivers are advised to take care when parking near the safety rails.

The same conditions are expected in Rupert’s Bay and the public are advised to take care in the beach, shears and wharf areas.

Port Control will be monitoring sea conditions and may restrict access to the sea front and Jamestown Wharf if conditions worsen.

SHG

15 January 2024