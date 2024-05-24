Driving Competency Tests Unavailable

The public are advised that Driving Competency Tests will not be available between Monday 27 May 2024 and Friday 7 June 2024.

If you would like to schedule a Driving Competency Test after 7 June 2024, please contact the Vehicle Inspector by calling 23695 or by emailing police.vehicleinspector@helanta.co.sh.

Learner Driver Requirements

Before booking a test, learner drivers must have completed at least six weeks of lessons or driven for a minimum of 100 hours.

Test Day Requirements

On the day of your driving test, the Driving Examiner will require the following documents:

Valid Provisional Driver’s License

Vehicle License

Proof of Vehicle Insurance

Learner drivers (except for motorcycles/scooters) must bring a letter from their instructor stating they have completed the minimum learning requirements and are ready for the test.

If you cannot provide the required documents, your test will be postponed.

The examiner will also check the vehicle’s roadworthiness.

24 May 2024