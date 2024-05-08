Disposal of SHG Fuel Infrastructure Project (Ex Basil Read) Vehicles

8 May 2024
The Fuel Infrastructure Project (formerly Basil Read) is offering the following vehicles for sale through a public tender process.
|VEHICLE TYPE
|REGISTERED
|Toyota Hilux Double Cab 2.5L/D
|3932
|Toyota Hilux Double Cab 2.5L/D
|3525
|Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D
|3551
|Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D
|3537
|Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D
|3471
|Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D
|3472
|Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D
|3509
|Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D
|3527
|Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D
|3613
|Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D
|3733
|Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D
|3734
|Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D
|3776
|Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D
|3528
|Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D
|3470
The vehicles will be sold on an ‘as is, where is’ basis.
Viewing is available at the FIP Site Office, Upper Rupert’s Valley, on the following dates and times:
- Wednesday 22 May 2024 between 10:00 and 14:00
- Saturday 25 May 2024 between 10:00 and 13:30
Tender forms will be available on the viewing days mentioned above.
All tenders must be submitted in a plain sealed envelope marked “Tender Reference SHG FIP (EX BASIL READ) Vehicles”, and placed in the Tender Box at Essex House by no later than 15:30 on Tuesday 28 May 2024.
SHG
08May 2024