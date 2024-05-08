Disposal of SHG Fuel Infrastructure Project (Ex Basil Read) Vehicles

The Fuel Infrastructure Project (formerly Basil Read) is offering the following vehicles for sale through a public tender process.

VEHICLE TYPE REGISTERED Toyota Hilux Double Cab 2.5L/D 3932 Toyota Hilux Double Cab 2.5L/D 3525 Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D 3551 Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D 3537 Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D 3471 Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D 3472 Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D 3509 Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D 3527 Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D 3613 Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D 3733 Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D 3734 Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D 3776 Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D 3528 Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D 3470

The vehicles will be sold on an ‘as is, where is’ basis.

Viewing is available at the FIP Site Office, Upper Rupert’s Valley, on the following dates and times:

Wednesday 22 May 2024 between 10:00 and 14:00

Saturday 25 May 2024 between 10:00 and 13:30

Tender forms will be available on the viewing days mentioned above.

All tenders must be submitted in a plain sealed envelope marked “Tender Reference SHG FIP (EX BASIL READ) Vehicles”, and placed in the Tender Box at Essex House by no later than 15:30 on Tuesday 28 May 2024.

SHG

08May 2024