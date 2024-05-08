St Helena Government

Disposal of SHG Fuel Infrastructure Project (Ex Basil Read) Vehicles

8 May 2024

The Fuel Infrastructure Project (formerly Basil Read) is offering the following vehicles for sale through a public tender process.

VEHICLE TYPEREGISTERED
Toyota Hilux Double Cab 2.5L/D3932
Toyota Hilux Double Cab 2.5L/D3525
Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D3551
Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D3537
Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D3471
Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D3472
Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D3509
Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D3527
Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D3613
Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D3733
Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D3734
Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D3776
Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D3528
Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.5L/D3470

The vehicles will be sold on an ‘as is, where is’ basis.

Viewing is available at the FIP Site Office, Upper Rupert’s Valley, on the following dates and times:

  • Wednesday 22 May 2024 between 10:00 and 14:00
  • Saturday 25 May 2024 between 10:00 and 13:30

Tender forms will be available on the viewing days mentioned above.

All tenders must be submitted in a plain sealed envelope marked “Tender Reference SHG FIP (EX BASIL READ) Vehicles”, and placed in the Tender Box at Essex House by no later than 15:30 on Tuesday 28 May 2024.

SHG
08May 2024

