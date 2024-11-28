Contingency Arrangements Progress for SHG and UKG BIOT Agreement

As previously communicated, work is now progressing to develop a contingency plan in the event of any migrants arriving in the British Indian Overseas Territories (BIOT) who are then brought to St Helena.

A team of officials from the FCDO and the Home Office spent a productive and successful week on island from Saturday 9 November 2024. The focus of their visit was to work with key personnel and agencies on island to develop a Contingency Plan, establish Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for key areas within the plan, and identify any training needs and local resource requirements.

As a part of this planning, SHG is seeking to establish a register of rental properties to accommodate any migrants who may eventually come to St Helena, and will shortly be inviting registrations from the private sector.

The public will kept informed periodically of any updates on this mutual arrangement between SHG and UKG, and on how the £6.65m provided as part of this agreement is being spent for the benefit of St Helena. As agreed in the MOU, in addition to this one off £6.65m, UKG will fund additional costs incurred under this arrangement for preparation activities and in the event of any arrivals.