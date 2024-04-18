Central Support Service Closure

The Central Support Service will be closed tomorrow, Friday 19 April 2024, to allow staff to participate in their Away Day.

These office closures will include the IT Section, Transport Section, Communications Hub, Statistics Office, Central Human Resources & Organisational Development office, Legislative Council Office staff, and the Archives.

The Castle Reception will not be affected by this closure. Normal business will resume on Monday 22 April 2024 at 08:30.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

SHG

18 April 2024