Arrival of the MV Karoline and MT Sarah

The MV Karoline is scheduled to arrive at St Helena on Tuesday 12 March 2024 and will dock alongside Rupert’s Jetty. Cargo operations will start on this day and are expected to be completed by Wednesday 13 March 2024.

The MT Sarah will also arrive on Tuesday 12 March 2024 to discharge fuel. The MT Sarah will come alongside Rupert’s Jetty on Wednesday 13 March 2024, following the departure of the MV Karoline, and is expected to depart by Friday 15 March 2024.

The public are therefore advised that the Jamestown Wharf and the whole of lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from Tuesday 12 March 2024 until Friday 15 March 2024. Access to these areas will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

SHG

7 March 2024