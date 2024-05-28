Arrival of the MT Talisker

The MT Talisker is expected to arrive at St Helena at 22:00 on Wednesday 29 May 2024 and is scheduled to dock at Rupert’s Jetty at 06:00 on Thursday 30 May 2024.

The public are therefore advised that the whole of lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from 06:00 on Thursday 30 May 2024 until bunkering operations are complete. Additionally, Rupert’s Bay will be closed to all mariners due to the presence of a floating pipeline.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

SHG

28 May 2024