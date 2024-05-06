ANRD assets for licensing

The Agriculture and Natural Resources Division wishes to advise the public that the following assets are available for licensing from May 2024:

Arable land at Piccolo Hill

Arable land at lower Mulberry Gut

Arable land at Ropery Field

Sandy Bay Station (arable land and storage unit)

Pasture land at Luffkins

Tractor unit at Ex ADA Field

Produce unit at Ex ADA Field

Equipment storage unit at Ex ADA Field

Poultry unit at Farm Buildings

Poultry unit at Scotland

Application forms are available at the Environment, Natural Resources and Planning Office Reception in Scotland, St Paul’s. Alternatively, you can contact the Farmers Support Assistant, Martina Leo, or the Agricultural Development Officer, Andy Timm, on tel: 24724 or by emails: martina.leo@sainthelena.gov.sh or andy.timm@sainthelena.gov.sh.

The closing date for application is 16:00 on Friday 24 May 2024.

SHG

06 May 2024