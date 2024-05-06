ANRD assets for licensing

6 May 2024
The Agriculture and Natural Resources Division wishes to advise the public that the following assets are available for licensing from May 2024:
- Arable land at Piccolo Hill
- Arable land at lower Mulberry Gut
- Arable land at Ropery Field
- Sandy Bay Station (arable land and storage unit)
- Pasture land at Luffkins
- Tractor unit at Ex ADA Field
- Produce unit at Ex ADA Field
- Equipment storage unit at Ex ADA Field
- Poultry unit at Farm Buildings
- Poultry unit at Scotland
Application forms are available at the Environment, Natural Resources and Planning Office Reception in Scotland, St Paul’s. Alternatively, you can contact the Farmers Support Assistant, Martina Leo, or the Agricultural Development Officer, Andy Timm, on tel: 24724 or by emails: martina.leo@sainthelena.gov.sh or andy.timm@sainthelena.gov.sh.
The closing date for application is 16:00 on Friday 24 May 2024.
