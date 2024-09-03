0-19 Health Service Team Partners with NHS Team to Provide Free Online Courses in Emotional Health

The 0-19 Health Service Team is excited to announce its recent partnership with the Solihull Approach, a trusted NHS provider of online courses focused on children’s emotional health and wellbeing.

Through this collaboration, the Health and Social Care Portfolio’s 0-19 Health Service Team has been granted multi-user license, enabling all residents on St Helena Island to access a comprehensive range of online courses on www.inourplace.co.uk at no cost.

The Solihull Approach is a not-for-profit, NHS organisation for parents and professionals to support emotional health and well-being in children, families, and adults. The sound and well-researched ideas developed by a team of clinical psychologists and a range of other professionals that underpin the Solihull Approach are embedded in every aspect of training.

Designed to support parents at every stage of their journey, from pregnancy to adolescence, these courses empower parents to better understand their child’s brain development, decode their behaviours, and develop nurturing relationships, all aimed at fostering kindness, confidence, and emotional awareness in children who thrive throughout their lives.

The 0-19 Health Service Team recognises the importance of nurturing emotionally resilient and socially aware children within its community, building on the current work of our multiagency teams around the education and safeguarding of our children, as well as supporting parents, carers and professionals on St Helena.

Key highlights of the Inourplace online courses include:

Understanding your child’s emotional health and brain development : Parents will gain insights into the science behind their child’s brain development, helping them make informed decisions that support healthy cognitive growth.

Reading your child's behaviours: These courses will provide parents with tools to interpret and respond effectively to their child's behaviours, fostering positive interactions and reducing stress for both parents and children.

Developing communication: Parents will learn strategies for open and effective communication that will strengthen the parent-child bond and promote emotional well-being.

Health and Social Care Portfolio Director, Tracy Poole-Nandy, expressed enthusiasm for this partnership, saying,

“Investing in our children’s emotional health is an investment in the future of our community. We believe that by providing free access to Inourplace courses, we are empowering our parents and professionals with the tools they need to support children’s well-being and growth.”

To access the courses, St Helenaresidents can visit www.inourplace.co.uk and follow the simple registration process by inputting the access code STHELENA (for parents) and STHELENA_PRF (for professionals). Online courses are designed to be accessed anytime, anywhere and are completely private and personal to you.

For more information on the Solihull Approach visit: www.solihullapproachparenting.com. For further information and support accessing the course or if you have any queries, please contact any of the 0-19 Health services Team on 0to19parenting@gmail.com.

