Statistical Update: Population

The St Helena Statistics Office has released new estimates for the total population of St Helena, and the number of births and deaths. Please note that the population estimates are provisional.

At the end of September 2023 there were an estimated 4,203 people on the island, an increase from the end of August, when there were an estimated 4,080, however a drop from the end of September 2022, when there were an estimated 4,300. Of the people on the island, an estimated 4,078 people were residents. This compares to an estimated 3,983 residents on the island at the end of August, and 4,223 residents on the island a year ago, at the end of September 2022.

Compared to the end of September 2022 there has been a decrease in the number of resident children on-island (0-14 years) and those of roughly working age (15-64 years), by 57 and 113 respectively, but an increase in those 65 and over, by 25. As a result the Old Aged Dependency Ratio of the resident on-island population (the number of those 65 and over compared to those of roughly working age) has gone up, and is estimated to be 46.7 at the end of September 2023, an increase compared to September 2022, when it was estimated to be 43.6.

Get the data

A data file in with monthly statistics on population estimates to the end of September 2023 can be downloaded here. The file includes population totals, arrivals, departures, births, and deaths.