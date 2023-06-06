Statistical Update: Population

The latest statistical updates have been released for population data on June 6, 2023. There were an estimated 4,327 people on the island at the end of April 2023, of which 4,171 were estimated to be resident, and 156 were visiting. The updated data file (in Excel format) can be downloaded here, and contains estimates of the number of people on St Helena in various categories.

Additional statistical series and indicators, and various statistical bulletins and reports, are available at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics/. We welcome comments and suggestions on any of the statistics published by the Statistics Office. Please email: statistics@sainthelena.gov.sh, call tel: 22138, or visit the office in person on the top floor of the Post Office Building, Jamestown.