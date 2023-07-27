Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest estimates have been released for the numbers of arrivals and departures to and from St Helena. In June 2023, there were a total of 231 arrivals, an increase of 72 arrivals compared to the same period in 2022 (159). Of these June 2023 arrivals, 200 arrived by air and the remaining 31 by sea; 88 people arrived for leisure, including tourists and St Helenians visiting family and friends on the island.

There were an estimated 269 departures in June 2023, 38 more than the number of arrivals. Of these, 215 left by air and the remaining 54 by sea; compared to the same month a year ago this is an increase of 39%, or 75 departures.

Get the data

A data file in Excel format with detailed statistics on arrivals and departures can be downloaded here.