Waste Management Services Update

Changes To Service Delivery Over The Holiday Period

Businesses and residents in the Briars, Alarm Forest, Longwood, Deadwood, Bottom Woods and Ruperts areas are invited to note the following changes to waste collection services over the holiday period:

Waste collection for Monday 25 December 2023 will be brought forward to Sunday 24 December 2023.

Waste collection for Monday 01 January 2024 will be brought forward to Sunday 31 December 2023.

This change in date enables the Waste Management Services (WMS) team to enjoy Christmas Day and New Year’s Day off, having worked both these days in previous years. All other waste collection services throughout December 2023 to 02 January 2024 will remain unchanged.

Any inconvenience caused is very much regretted and WMS thank you in advance for your cooperation.

For more information on Horse Point Landfill Site (HPLS) Operations, including recycling, please contact Patrick Crowie, Landfill Manager, by telephone on 23655 or via email through landfill.manager@helanta.co.sh or Terri Clingham, Environmental Officer Risk Management by telephone on 24724 or via email through terri.clingham@sainthelena.gov.sh .

Waste Management Services; working towards a cleaner and greener St Helena